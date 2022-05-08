Coalition pledges to extend DPA status for GP clinics

The Liberal-National coalition have pledged to extend Maitland's Distribution Priority Area status if re-elected to government.
GP clinics in Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton and Morisset-Cooranbong local government areas currently have DPA status which was granted under an exceptional circumstances review, due to expire at the end of June.
Having DPA status lets GP clinics in these areas recruit overseas-trained doctors and bonded medical practitioners.
Senator for New South Wales, Perin Davey, said the review gave local GP practices a larger pool of doctors to recruit from, but only a short period of time to recruit them in.
"This announcement means practices in the Cessnock, Singleton, Morisset-Cooranbong, and Maitland areas don't have to apply for review again with the DPA classification automatically rolled over for 12 months from July, 1 2022 if the Coalition is returned to Government," she said.
"The region saw its DPA classification awarded after several medical practices in this area indicated they had been hit by sudden and unexpected changes and unmet demand during the pandemic period and had found it especially difficult to recruit doctors to the area."
