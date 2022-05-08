The Maitland Mercury
Pledge to extend Maitland's Distribution Priority Area status for 12 months

Updated May 8 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:45pm
Coalition pledges to extend DPA status for GP clinics

The Liberal-National coalition have pledged to extend Maitland's Distribution Priority Area status if re-elected to government.

