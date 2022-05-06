The Maitland Mercury
Jaslyn Walters has entered the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
May 6 2022 - 2:00am
ENTRANT: Jaslyn Walters has entered the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition.

Jaslyn Walters will never forget the moment a doctor told her she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and she wants to make sure other rural women receive the support and health care they need.

