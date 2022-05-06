Jaslyn Walters will never forget the moment a doctor told her she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and she wants to make sure other rural women receive the support and health care they need.
The 22-year-old Tenambit woman sought medical advice after she experienced ovulation pain and noticed some changes in her body.
When tests revealed she had the condition, and she had time to digest what it meant, she realised many other women also had it - and many didn't even know it.
"It affects 1 in 10 women. I was surprised when I found out how many have it, and how it goes undiagnosed in so many," she said.
"It can affect your weight - it's very easy to put on weight but very hard to take it off and a lot of women struggle with that as well. It can also cause issues with fertility.
"I've been very lucky that I've had a good doctor. A lot of women struggle to get a diagnosis or struggle to get heard and when they do present with these issues to their doctor they get dismissed.
"I would love to be an advocate for women's health especially in regional areas as I believe it's not something that is always highlighted in rural communities as we're generally the caregivers and don't take the time to care for ourselves."
Ms Walters, an apprentice hairdresser in East Maitland, is one of four entrants in the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition, which replaces the longstanding Maitland Showgirl Competition.
She entered showgirl in 2019 and had so much fun being involved with Maitland Show Society that she has decided to do it again.
"Since the last time I entered showgirl I have seen some changes in my body. There is always that constant pressure as a woman to look a certain way and not everyone can look that way. I want to show other women that it doesn't matter what size or shape you are," she said.
Ms Walters said her love of the 1950s and Pin Up led her to pursue a career in hairdressing.
"I like making people feel good about themselves and eventually I got an apprenticeship in Newcastle and then I was able to move to a salon closer to home at A.P & Co Hair," she said.
"I'm in my second year and I absolutely love it. I love being creative and that every day is different and I'm always meeting new people in the community. I have clients that I absolutely love."
If Ms Walters wins the competition she would also like to push for more community events for young people. She said this could also help to draw youth from other areas and boost tourism.
"Whether it be in The Levee or outside of The Levee, it would be good to have more events where people could come to Maitland," she said.
"The Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival, for example, brings people from all over the country. I think more events like this - and things for the youth to do - would be great for the community.
"Most of the things to do at the moment are in Newcastle and we need more of those things here. There's so many trains and buses that people from Newcastle could even come in to these events for the day."
