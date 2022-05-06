Maitland MP launches petition for Gillieston Public improvements

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has launched a petition calling on the NSW Government to address the significant infrastructure issues at Gillieston Public School.
Ms Aitchison and the Gillieston community have been campaigning for many years demanding the NSW Government take urgent action to upgrade the school from a 19th century schoolhouse surrounded by demountables to a 21st century learning centre of excellence.
"When I was first elected in 2015, there was still a dirt floor in the boys' ablution block, and to date the Government has still not connected the school to town sewer. It's simply unacceptable," Ms Aitchison said.
In recent answers to questions on notice, Ms Aitchison submitted through the Legislative Assembly, it was revealed that since 2015 enrolments at Gillieston Public School have increased by 76 per cent and the school has only had approximately $58,000 spent on capital works over the same period.
"I have made numerous representations to the Minister for Education and Early Learning, the Hon. Sarah Mitchell MLC and have also requested on several occasions to formally meet with her," Ms Aitchison said.
"At last some parents have been invited to give evidence at a hearing for the planning and delivery of school infrastructure in New South Wales at Parliament House on Monday.
"We need to work together as a community to ensure the Minister gets the message loud and clear.
"We're hoping to get 10,000 signatures so we can force a debate on the petition in the Parliament, just like we did when the Government planned to privatise the New Maitland Hospital.
"We need everyone to sign the petition and get as many of their friends, family and workmates to do so too.
"I have been campaigning for many years for the NSW Government to take urgent action to upgrade Gillieston Public School and I won't stop until we achieve the infrastructure our school community deserves.
"The NSW Government will be delivering their 2022-23 Budget in June, so I am calling on the Liberal National Government to ensure there is money allocated for significant upgrades to Gillieston Public School."
Copies of the petition can be downloaded from www.jennyaitchison.com.au or collected from Ms Aitchison's office at 2/12 Elgin Street Maitland.
