Amy Newton is on the cusp of helping Maitland people with their fitness goals and she cannot wait.
The 22-year-old is studying to become a personal trainer and plans to complete her certificate by the end of this year.
Advertisement
She has been interested in fitness since she was 12 and goes to the gym three days a week.
Spending time with a personal trainer - and seeing their ability to motivate her towards her fitness goals - has cemented her desire to pursue a career in the fitness industry.
"I love to work out, it makes me feel better about myself. I want to inspire other people to tackle their fitness goals and help them to achieve them," she said.
"I'd be motivating them and helping them with their confidence."
Ms Newton was previously studying to become a teacher's aid but realised during the course that it wasn't for her.
"Personal training is very interesting and I'm enjoying learning more about it as I go through the course," she said.
"I hope to work locally in Maitland and be more involved in the Maitland community."
Ms Newton, of East Maitland, is one of four entrants in the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition, which replaces the longstanding Maitland Showgirl Competition.
She entered showgirl in 2020 as a way to boost her confidence and had such a great time that she wanted to be involved in the new version of the quest.
"I want to be more involved in the Maitland community," she said.
The environment is a key issue for Ms Newton and she wants to make sure the city is ready to cope with climate change.
"I would like people to be more aware of climate change," she said.
"I feel Maitland should get ready for it incase we have fires and floods and strong storms.
"I feel that is very important because scientists are saying we have 12 years to change everything.
"I feel it's good for the youth to be involved because it's our future - if we don't change anything the environment will get worse."
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Advertisement
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.