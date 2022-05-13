The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Two David Sciffer digitisations of 1800s Maitland images donated to Maitland Library

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 13 2022 - 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIECE OF HISTORY: David Sciffer has donated two digital restorations that took him over 800 hours combined. Picture: Peter Stoop.

Two historic images from 1800s Maitland have been digitally restored and donated to Maitland Library's heritage collection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.