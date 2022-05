If you've received a text message saying your myGov details are wrong, it could be a scam, according to Services Australia.



The text messages often claim to be myGov.



The text will state that account details are wrong and need to be updated. They may also threaten to suspend your account.

It may ask you to update your details via a link to avoid account suspension. Don't open the link.



myGov will send texts reminding you to go to appointments, letting you know we've paid you, confirming changes to your details, and letting you know you've got a new myGov Inbox message.