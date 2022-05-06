Police are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for a cannabis grow-house allegedly containing plants with a street value of $600,000 in the Hunter this week.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commander Superintendent Chad Gillies took to social media on Friday morning with details of the discovery on Sunday and an appeal for anyone with information to contact investigators.
Police were called to an unoccupied house at Delprat Avenue in Beresfield on Sunday where they found "a large, complicated hydroponic set-up" in several rooms, along with a 273 plants.
A police guard was placed at the premises and a crime scene established - a search warrant was executed at the site on Monday.
"The house was unoccupied and investigations by Maitland detectives are ongoing so I would appeal for anyone that has information in relation to this offence to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," Superintendent Gillies said in a video posted online on Friday.
