The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Meet the candidates for the Federal Seat of Paterson

Updated May 9 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the candidates for the Federal Seat of Paterson

Do you know who and what you're voting for at the Federal Election on May 21?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.