Meet the candidates for the Federal Seat of Paterson

Do you know who and what you're voting for at the Federal Election on May 21?
This Wednesday night will give you the chance to meet the candidates for the federal electorate of Paterson and listen to what they are pledging for your area.
Advertisement
Maitland Business Chamber will host the meet the candidates night on Wednesday, May 11 at Easts Leisure and Golf Club starting at 7pm.
The Chamber wants to ensure that the local business community and local constituents can make the most informed decision when voting.
Each candidate will be given five minutes to present to the room and the order of speakers will be selected at random.
Tickets will first be made available to the members of the Maitland Business Chamber before being offered to the public.
The cost is $25.
You can purchase tickets here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.