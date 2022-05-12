Dream team in law matters

For more than 20 years, Hunter Legal & Conveyancing has provided exceptional legal solutions and services to businesses, families and individuals in the Hunter.
What started as a small family business has grown to a boutique law firm, still run by the same family, and together with its staff, has built a reputation on putting clients first and at the heart of everything they do.
Hunter Legal & Conveyancing specialises in Conveyancing and Commercial Law, Estate Planning and Deceased Estates.
"Our clients come to us because they know we have a highly experienced team that provides astute legal advice with efficiency and empathy, at cost-effective rates," managing director Susanne Mosley said.
"Our team of conveyancers and solicitors has the expertise and knowledge to work with you, whatever stage you are at in life.
"Our range of services is all about people and providing what they need both personally and in a commercial capacity.
"We are committed to building quality relationships and providing our clients with the knowledge, support, and service to make dealing with the complexities of their matters as straightforward and stress-free as possible."
The firm has tailored its business to accommodate clients' busy lifestyles with after-hours availability and mobile service, as well as a fully electronic service if required.
Whilst the firm is constantly changing with new ideas, what remains the same is the solid traditional family values on which it was founded.
The team is proud of its ability to navigate constantly updating processes and make improvements in this digital age without losing the high level of personal customer service it is renowned for.
"We are here to provide exceptional customer service and make a difference in our community and this is customised to every client," Susanne said.
Located in Maitland, the business has been established in the community for more than 20 years.
"We all grew up in this area and are so passionate about supporting our community as much as we can," she said.
"We are proud supporters of Carries Place and the amazing work they do within the community and sponsors of the Maitland Blacks Rugby and Netball Clubs."
The firm is a multi-award-winner, including a recent win at the Hunter Local Business Awards for the third year in a row for Most Outstanding Professional Services, together with Most Outstanding Conveyancing Services in 2021.
The firm's success is credited to the dedication and professionalism of the whole team.
'I am blessed with the amazing team I work with. The level of teamwork, respect, support and integrity is a privilege to work with, along with a little bit of fun thrown in," she said.
NSW Law Week is a time to pause and reflect on everything you do automatically, like hiring staff, negotiating deals, or signing contracts.
But it never hurts to have sound advice from an impartial observer.
Do you ever wonder where that impartiality arose and where the image of the balanced scales of Lady Justice came from?
Most commonly portrayed in the US as a blindfolded woman carrying a sword and a set of scales, she symbolises the fair and equal administration of the law without corruption, greed, prejudice, or favour.
The depiction of a woman portraying justice dates back to ancient Greece and Rome. Themis, the Greek goddess of justice and law, is commonly known for her clear-sightedness.
When people need a lawyer often they don't know where to begin.- President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat
Justice, prudence, fortitude, and temperance are the four virtues, and for President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat, they are front and centre of her daily work with the law.
"In so many situations - buying a house, getting a divorce, dealing with a tense situation with a neighbour - people need a lawyer, but often they don't know where to begin. So, the first place most people turn to these days is the internet," she says.
"As we all know, trying to access the right information on the internet can feel like 'falling down a rabbit hole'."
The Law Society of NSW has launched a new website that connects members of the public with the right solicitor for their legal needs.
"Rather than randomly googling 'where can I find a lawyer', Lawfully Explained connects the public with the information they need to access the most appropriate legal assistance.
"Ultimately, we want to help people, particularly the more vulnerable members of our community, to look for legal advice in all the right places," Ms van der Plaat says.
Lawfully Explained features articles, podcasts and videos answering questions about:
It also includes a new customised Find a Lawyer tool.
THE Pro Bono Scheme can provide legal assistance in-house for eligible applicants. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must have applied for and been refused Legal Aid assistance for their legal matter (proof of this is required); satisfy the means assessment applied by the scheme; have a matter that has merit and/or reasonable prospects of success; and have a type of matter covered by the scheme.
Employment lawyers are keen for employers to know their obligations about staff wages and entitlements and OHS laws, as it is one of the most important jobs you have if you run a business.
Many innocent and costly mistakes can be avoided if you have a good understanding of the basic rules, and getting it right at the start can prevent both staff and your business from being hurt.
Legal practitioners may encounter domestic and family violence in a diverse range of matters, particularly in family law and apprehended domestic violence order matters, but also in areas such as criminal law, child protection, immigration, housing and tenancy, consumer credit disputes, partnership disputes, wills, estate planning and elder law.
There is a new resource that can be used.
THE Maitland legal practice now known as Vile & Vile Solicitors was established by the late Mrs June Vile in 1977.
The principal of the firm, Andrew Vile, was admitted as a Solicitor in December 1981 and is this year celebrating 40 years of quiet achievement and experience.
During that time, thousands of clients across the Hunter Valley and NSW have received professional, personal and thorough attention to their legal requirements.
This year also marks the relocation of the practice to larger premises at 16 Elgin Street, Maitland.
I am proud and thankful that the majority of my work comes from long-standing clients and referrals from their friends, relatives and neighbours- Andrew Vile
Andrew's main areas of practice are Conveyancing (Sale and Purchase of property); Commercial Law (Sale and Purchase of Businesses and Leasing); Wills and Deceased Estates; and Elder Law (Powers of Attorney, Guardianship Appointments and Retirement Village Leases).
Andrew was raised on a farm at Hillsborough, between Rosebrook and Lambs Valley. This has resulted in him being well-grounded in his relationship with his clients and his knowledge of the local area is also of assistance in dealing with his client's matters.
Being a boutique practice, clients know that their matters will be dealt with personally by Andrew, with assistance provided by paralegals Belinda Palmer and Elly Aston.
The practice utilises up-to-date technology, such as completing conveyancing matters on the electronic workspace PEXA.
Andrew is actively engaged in the community and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Maitland Business Chamber; a committee member of the Hunter Valley Law Society; a board member of the Hunter Region Business Enterprise Centre; and a member of Maitland Rotary Club and West Maitland Centennial Lions Club.
While the relocation has created a new beginning, Andrew's service will remain as it has been for the past four decades.
"I am proud and thankful that the majority of my work comes from long-standing clients and referrals from their friends, relatives and neighbours. I am now acting for second and third generations of families," he said.
(P.S look for the cowboy boots!)