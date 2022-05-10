A cool change and wet weather sticking around Maitland this week

Well, it looks like the cool change is settling in around Maitland with temperatures predicted to barely hit the mid 20s this week.
Keep the umbrella handy because according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Thursday will be cloudy with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers.
Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to between 12 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching between 17 and 22.
The rain is expected to continue on Friday with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to between 12 and 16 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
However, the wet weather is predicted to clear for the weekend with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower around the Upper Hunter on Saturday.
Overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 16 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
