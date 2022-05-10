The Maitland Mercury
A cool change and wet weather sticking around Maitland this week

MF
By Meg Francis
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:50am, first published May 10 2022 - 11:39pm
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Thursday will be cloudy with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Well, it looks like the cool change is settling in around Maitland with temperatures predicted to barely hit the mid 20s this week.

