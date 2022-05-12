What's on around Maitland this weekend

Vineyard tour
Luskintyre
Set in the green fields of Luskintyre, Tranquil Vale Vineyard is the only working vineyard in the Maitland LGA. For a small fee, the family of resident winemakers can take you on a tour through the vines from which the wines are produced. www.mymaitland.com.au/place/tranquil-vale-vineyard-3.
TENPIN BOWLING
Dullboy's Rutherford
With tenpin bowling, mini golf and arcade games all under the one roof, it's no wonder that Dullboy's Social Co was listed as one of the top ten things to do in Maitland with kids in a recent article by Family Travel. Get the team together and check it out this weekend.
In the news:
Street Eats
Anzac Park
The Street Eats program returns this Sunday afternoon. Head to Anzac Park, across the road from Maitland Gaol, between 12pm and 3pm to enjoy some light entertainment and grab a bite to eat from one of the participating food trucks. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-east-maitland.
Open Day
Bath House Garden
Whether you have a green thumb, or just appreciate a well manicured garden, we recommend you check out the Bath House Garden Open Day from 10am this Sunday. The peaceful, rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-bath-house-garden-open-day-3.
Forage trail
Around Maitland
Maitland Taste may only be a week away, but you don't need to wait until then to take advantage of the unique blend of flavours available in Maitland. From farm gates through to the most indulgent homemade chocolate, Maitland has it all. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/itinerary/forage-trail for a list of ideas this weekend.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
