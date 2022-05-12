The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association's Maitland Branch

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
May 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIRED: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch assistant secretary Kathy Chapman with three senior nurses outside the hospital at Metford. Picture: Marina Neil

Maitland nurses and midwives tried to rally outside the new hospital at Metford on Thursday in a desperate attempt to voice concerns about their workload.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.