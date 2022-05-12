Don't pack away the wellies because rain is on radar this weekend

Don't pack away the wet wellies just yet because there is rain on the radar around Maitland this weekend.
On Friday, there is a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning.
Overnight temperatures fall to between 12 and 16 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
There is slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower on Saturday with overnight temperatures predicted to fall to between 13 and 16 and daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
The Bureau is forecasting a partly cloudy Sunday with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to fall to between 14 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching 21 to 26.
