We need more funding and resources for the new Maitland Hospital

We are less than a week away from the federal election and there have been plenty of promises of funding throughout the electorate.
But what about the regional and rural health crisis?
Last week, we reported about Maitland nurses and midwives trying to rally outside the new hospital at Metford in a desperate attempt to voice concerns about their workload.
But their plans hit a snag when the hospital was so short staffed that most of them were forced to work through their lunch break to look after their patients.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch assistant secretary Kathy Chapman said staff regularly missed out on meal breaks, were often too busy to even go to the toilet and were being directed to work overtime to plug holes in the roster.
She said the fatigue level continued to rise and three nurses have had an accident on their way home from work this year because they were so tired.
Ms Chapman said the workload had accelerated since the new hospital opened in January.
This is just one story out of many about the issues with the new Maitland Hospital and the wider rural health system.
The state government may be responsible for the running of hospitals but the federal government plays an important role in funding them.
We need more funding and resources for our regions.
Meg Francis
Journalist
