The Maitland Mercury

We need more funding and resources for the new Maitland Hospital

Updated May 16 2022 - 12:23am, first published May 15 2022 - 9:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIRED: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch assistant secretary Kathy Chapman with three senior nurses outside the hospital at Metford. Picture: Marina Neil

We are less than a week away from the federal election and there have been plenty of promises of funding throughout the electorate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.