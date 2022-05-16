More than 20,000 people of Paterson braved the rain last week to get their votes in early for the federal election.
Pre-polling centres are open again this week, ahead of election day on Saturday (May 21).
There are seven candidates vying for the seat of Paterson, which is currently held by Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson.
The candidates are Neil Turner (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Brooke Vitnell (Liberal), Meryl Swanson (Labor), Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options Party), Louise Ilhein (The Greens), Sonia Bailey (Liberal Democrats) and Jason Mark Olbourne (United Australia Party).
As of Sunday (May 15), 23,852 people have pre-polled for the Paterson electorate (source: AEC).
Parts of Maitland are covered by the electorate of Lyne, which is currently held by Member for Lyne David Gillespie. There are eight candidates in the running for the seat of Lyne.
The candidates are Joanne Pearce (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie (The Nationals), Alex Simpson (Labor), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democrats), Josephine Cashman (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Karl Attenborough (The Greens).
To find out what electorate you live in, use Find my electorate.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
