One of Maitland's much-loved residents is being recognised for her long-standing service to the local community.
Cheryl Lindeman's outstanding contribution and commitment to the local community has been acknowledged with a NSW Government Community Service Award.
The Community Service Award is distributed by the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet, after taking nominations from State Members - who each select two individuals annually.
"Cheryl, a member of the Maitland Women's Cancer Support Group and Committee for more than a decade, was well deserving of the award," Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said.
"I'm so glad that Cheryl has received recognition for her outstanding work in the Maitland community.
"Cheryl has served in a multitude of roles within the group, including treasurer, assistant secretary, membership officer and all-round quiet achiever in the background, to name just a few.
"But, her biggest achievements centre around organising a number of prominent events such as Relay for Life, Daffodil Day and the Biggest Morning Tea, which have raised much-needed funds for those organisations.
"Cheryl recently announced her retirement and I know her devotion and commitment will be greatly missed by the group.
"I congratulate her on the receipt of a Community Service Award, and I'm grateful Cheryl's fantastic contribution to our city has been noted at a State level.
"Cheryl's sustained dedication to community service is a great example to everyone in our local community.
"I was delighted to surprise Cheryl and present the award to her at the group's Biggest Morning Tea this morning."
Sally Keir, Chair of the Maitland Women's Cancer Support Group and Committee said she was delighted to welcome Jenny Aitchison as guest speaker to their Biggest Morning Tea and to present this worthy award of recognition for 'our' quiet worker in the kitchen.
The Maitland Women's Cancer Support Group meets twice a month on the 3rd Monday at 10.30am and 2nd Tuesday at 6.30pm. For further details, please call 4932 7754 or email maitlandwomenscancersupport@gmail.com.
