The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland cancer support advocate Cheryl Lindeman recognised for community service with NSW award

Updated May 16 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOGNITION: Maitland Womens Cancer Support Group Committee chair Sally Keir with Cheryl Lindeman and local MP Jenny Aitchison.

One of Maitland's much-loved residents is being recognised for her long-standing service to the local community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.