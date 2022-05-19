Empowering young learners Advertising Feature

MAINTAINING close connections between the school, parents/carers and the Catholic Parish of Beresfield in a warm and welcoming atmosphere contribute to what makes Tarro's Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School special, according to Principal Cheryl Henderson.

Strong history: Our Lady of Lourdes is a systemic Catholic school catering to students from Kindergarten to Year 6. Picture: Supplied.

With a strong focus on supporting children with additional needs to help them reach their individual learning goals, the school celebrates the unique gifts and qualities of each individual student and encourages them to fully participate in the life of their class and school.



Our Lady of Lourdes is also a Gifted Education Lead School in the Diocese

"As a staff we are committed to supporting and empowering all students to achieve their potential in an environment focused on high academic expectations and personal and emotional safety," Mrs Henderson said.

"Gospel values are lived every day in all interactions and our Culture of Growth is an agreed practice of our work with children."

Our Lady of Lourdes is a systemic Catholic school within the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, catering to students from Kindergarten to Year 6 from the areas of Tarro, Woodberry, Beresfield and some parts of Thornton.

The school's offerings and facilities are constantly evolving and growing.

"We are very proud of our garden (including bush tucker), Rainbow Serpent Path and Gathering Circle which have been created at the front of our school," she said.

"Our Chapel [original Beresfield Catholic Church and temporary school in the early days] has been completely adorned with stained-glass windows which have been individually gifted over the last 12 years by the outgoing Year 6 student cohort."

The school has operated for the past 78 years and currently has 222 students enrolled.

Our Lady of Lourdes was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1944 and their Charism is the foundation of the school's work today.



The school continues to honour the traditions of the Sisters of Mercy by nurturing the growth of students and providing support for their families.

Mrs Henderson said that each year students in Year 5 who are preparing for leadership are asked to express what is important at Our Lady of Lourdes and the qualities they value.



"There are always a wide variety of responses," she said.

"However, the following have been named consistently each year for the last 10 years: kindness, respect, caring for the environment, friendship, inclusiveness, resilience, acceptance, positive attitude, social justice, integrity, courage, learning from mistakes, honesty, forgiveness and faith."

For more information visit tarro.catholic.edu.au