ALL Saints' College, Maitland is the largest Catholic college in the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese, with a history spanning 175 years of education.
Over that time the school has continually changed and adapted to meet the ever-changing educational needs of the Catholic parishes serving the community and children of Maitland and the surrounding areas.
Steeped in the Dominican and Marist Brothers tradition, the school combines two Catholic colleges: St Peter's for grades 7 to 10; and St Mary's for students in grades 11 and 12.
The colleges operate under one unified leadership model as All Saints' College Maitland.
In 2021 All Saints' College participated in a comprehensive review that provided a blueprint for the College to move into the future while recognising and affirming the contributions of a proud and rich history.
As a result, the College will transition to a single campus 7-12 facility located on the present St Peter's site over the next few years.
Principal Brian Lacey said a Catholic education offers many benefits.
"As parents, carers or grandparents you have a choice - and the right - to offer your child the best education available," Mr Lacey said.
"Catholic schools offer a unique educational experience which forms the child or young person as a person of integrity, compassion, faith and wisdom.
"Catholic schools also work closely with their local parish to enhance in students a capacity to make sense of their world, to make judgements and to recognise the uniqueness of others within a faith community."
All Saints' College has a supportive community of teachers, parents, carers, P&F committees, clergy, parishioners and support staff who work together to focus on students, encouraging success, promoting discipline, supporting creativity and instilling compassion.
"This means that Catholic schools do not just teach religious studies, they seek to develop spirit, mind, body and character and cultivate Gospel values that support lives filled with joy, endeavour and hope in the future," he said.
All Saints' College has a commitment to focusing on each individual child's ability, offering a unique array of educational, creative, sporting and formation opportunities.
In 2021, 10 students received an ATAR of 90+ in the HSC.
Mr Lacey has worked as a principal for more than 26 years and leads the 1350 students enrolled at the school.
"My family are active members of the wider Chisholm parish community and are committed to sharing our faith with the young people and staff in our schools," he said.
MAINTAINING close connections between the school, parents/carers and the Catholic Parish of Beresfield in a warm and welcoming atmosphere contribute to what makes Tarro's Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School special, according to Principal Cheryl Henderson.
With a strong focus on supporting children with additional needs to help them reach their individual learning goals, the school celebrates the unique gifts and qualities of each individual student and encourages them to fully participate in the life of their class and school.
Our Lady of Lourdes is also a Gifted Education Lead School in the Diocese
"As a staff we are committed to supporting and empowering all students to achieve their potential in an environment focused on high academic expectations and personal and emotional safety," Mrs Henderson said.
"Gospel values are lived every day in all interactions and our Culture of Growth is an agreed practice of our work with children."
Our Lady of Lourdes is a systemic Catholic school within the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, catering to students from Kindergarten to Year 6 from the areas of Tarro, Woodberry, Beresfield and some parts of Thornton.
The school's offerings and facilities are constantly evolving and growing.
"We are very proud of our garden (including bush tucker), Rainbow Serpent Path and Gathering Circle which have been created at the front of our school," she said.
"Our Chapel [original Beresfield Catholic Church and temporary school in the early days] has been completely adorned with stained-glass windows which have been individually gifted over the last 12 years by the outgoing Year 6 student cohort."
The school has operated for the past 78 years and currently has 222 students enrolled.
Our Lady of Lourdes was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1944 and their Charism is the foundation of the school's work today.
The school continues to honour the traditions of the Sisters of Mercy by nurturing the growth of students and providing support for their families.
Mrs Henderson said that each year students in Year 5 who are preparing for leadership are asked to express what is important at Our Lady of Lourdes and the qualities they value.
"There are always a wide variety of responses," she said.
"However, the following have been named consistently each year for the last 10 years: kindness, respect, caring for the environment, friendship, inclusiveness, resilience, acceptance, positive attitude, social justice, integrity, courage, learning from mistakes, honesty, forgiveness and faith."
For more information visit tarro.catholic.edu.au
Catholic Schools Week 2022 runs May 23-27 celebrating Catholic Schools and raising awareness of the many opportunities provided through faith-based education.
