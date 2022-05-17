Jaslyn Walters has been named Maitland Young Woman of the Year.
The 22-year-old Tenambit woman was chosen as the winner of the inaugural competition at a gala dinner on Saturday night, which also celebrated 160 years of Maitland Show.
She cannot wait to use the platform to be a role model for youth and to be an advocate for women's health who encourages them to speak out and seek medical advice about their symptoms.
"It's very exciting. I can't wait to get out in the community and start attending events," she said.
"It's awesome, I think since I entered in 2019 I have matured a lot and I've become even better as a person which means I can do a better job of taking on this role.
"I wanted to do well and make a few people proud - I had my mum and her partner Robert there and my fiance Jason there. My grandma wanted to be there but she got COVID on Saturday."
Ms Walters is a second-year apprentice hairdresser in East Maitland. She loves the 1950s attire and has participated in Pin Up competitions.
Tatjana Reid, an experienced dancer from Aberglasslyn, was named runner-up.
Each entrant gave a presentation about themselves and what they could bring to the show.
Ms Walters said all of them were worthy of the role.
"All of the girls were amazing and they did so well. It's very hard to get up in front of people and speak," she said.
"I look forward to seeing them coming back next year so I can help them on their journey and support them."
The judges were Maitland Business Chamber president Shane Hamilton, 2022 Local Woman of the Year, and Maitland CWA president, Barbara Heckman and Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association vice president Judy Mead.
Passionate about community news
