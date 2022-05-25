The Maitland Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Musical comedy show Revivalism brings burlesque and live blues music to Maitland

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 25 2022 - 1:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXUBERANT: Sophie Cook as Rev Legs 11.11 (left) and Lauren Mac (right) as Mother Superior Stigmata. Picture: Simone De Peak.

The theatrics of burlesque collide with live blues music in Revivalism; an epic, liberating and spirit-lifting show heading to the Maitland's Sun Street Studios on Saturday, June 4.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.