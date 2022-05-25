The theatrics of burlesque collide with live blues music in Revivalism; an epic, liberating and spirit-lifting show heading to the Maitland's Sun Street Studios on Saturday, June 4.
The show is a fusion of live music, dance, comedy and entertainment, and is performed by local Hunter acts the Wollombi Burlesque Troop and the J-Man Blues Band.
Leader of Wollombi Burlesque Troop, Sophie Cook, said she wants to spread excitement back into the arts after a tough couple of years for the industry.
Inspired by the soundtrack and exuberance of The Blues Brothers film, Ms Cook said the audience can expect to go home with big smiles on their faces.
"We want to lift everyone's spirits, raise the vibration and kind of restore the arts," she said.
"It was that word revival... we were watching The Blues Brothers and when they have the scenes in the church, it's just so exciting. Everyone's dancing, it's free, it's fabulous and fun and exuberant... everyone's just living.
"We thought that word [revivalism] encapsulates what we want to do, to spread that excitement again back into the arts."
The show will feature not only blues, but music from Aretha Franklin, The Doors, Elvis, The Beatles and Santana.
Ms Cook said the show is a celebration of all kinds of body types and age groups.
"I think that's what I love about burlesque the most," she said.
"I used to be an actor, and I found the acting industry to be competitive, whereas I felt much more embraced in the burlesque community because everyone's got different skill sets and different body shapes... everyone's a bit more accepted."
Ms Cook moved to Wollombi about five years ago and started teaching burlesque, and now when she wants to put on a show she doesn't have to look far for willing participants.
"There were some really great women that I met through teaching burlesque, so it seemed like a bit of a no-brainer to keep going with it and keep drawing on the talent that's in the area," she said.
The troop are coming off the back of last year's Kooky Spooky Cabaret at Studio Amsterdam.
Ms Cook said she wants to give everyone a good time.
"My main goal is to make sure everyone leaves having had such a great experience with a smile on their face," she said.
Revivalism will be on at Sun Street Studios (246 High Street, Maitland) on Saturday, June 4.
Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, and the show is for ages 18 plus.
Tickets are available from reverendlegs.com, and dine and discover vouchers can be used.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
