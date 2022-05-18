Honesty, fairness and truth were some of the key values East Maitland pre-voters were keeping in mind as they headed towards the polls on Wednesday morning.
The East Maitland pre-poll saw three of Paterson's seven candidates, Meryl Swanson MP (Labor), Brooke Vitnell (Liberal) and Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options Party) greeting the early voters.
The Mercury asked the voters what the most important issue to them is this election.
Michael Dunne from Thornton said defence is on his mind.
Margaret Dunne said truth and honesty are most important to her.
Cameron Wright, a Labor volunteer, said the most important thing to him heading into the election is integrity, truth, transparency and workers rights.
David Lyne said the most important thing to him is to retain Scott Morrison, because "I think he's done a wonderful job during the pandemic, bush fires and floods".
Kim, who did not wish to say her last name, said fairness is the most important thing for her.
Annette Maher, a volunteer for the Informed Medical Options Party said stopping vaccine mandates is what's important to her.
Pre-polling is open for those unable to vote on Saturday until Friday, May 20.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
