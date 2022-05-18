Tantalise the tastebuds with annual Taste Festival this weekend

Make sure you're wearing your loosest pants because Maitland Taste will return to tantalise and tempt tastebuds this weekend.
The foodie festival will stretch from Friday to Sunday, with a range of pop up eateries throughout The Levee and Central Maitland.
In Central Maitland, three pop-up eateries will have their own distinct flair, food and line up of live entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
In Turner Rest Park, Fiesta Fare will feature the finest Latin American cuisine. The Coop is the best place to find tasty chicken favourites, and the Lost Spirits Laneway Bar is a relaxed speakeasy hidden away in Coffin Lane.
The Levee will be illuminated in vivid colour, courtesy of vibrant lighting installations, with live music from up and coming independent songwriters to set the mood.
Maitland Taste is also home to gourmet food and artisan market stalls boasting local wine, spirits, tea, cheese, chutneys, condiments and cured meats.
Keen cooks can pick up a new trick or two with a range of cooking demonstrations on the Kitchen Stage on Saturday and Sunday, hosted by 2019 My Kitchen Rules champions Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart.
Newcastle locals Matt and Luke share a love of modern Australian and Italian cuisine, and will be sharing some of their freshest kitchen tips and tricks throughout the weekend.
"We're looking forward to being back at Maitland Taste for the second time, we were last here in 2019. It's good to be back on stage, cooking some really great food," Matt said. "Maitland and the Hunter Valley have some of the best local produce around."
A host of local businesses - such as The Cunning Culinarian, Coquun and Tranquil Vale - will also be on the Kitchen Stage, discussing everything food and wine pairing, seasonal fruit and tasting plates.
Meanwhile, over on the Garden Stage, host Elisa Fitzpatrick from Rosewood and Fig and an array of local experts will champion sustainability with talks and workshops on composting, permaculture, growing your own veggies and more.
The popular Pumpkin Precinct from Slow Food Hunter Valley makes a welcome return and is packed with paddock to plate produce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
The Bee Zone will be a hive of activity as backyard beekeepers Geoff Wightman, Heather Wightman, and Barry Vickery teach about the honeybee lifecycle, the importance of pollination and other uses for bee related products.
"Maitland Taste is all about celebrating Maitland and the Hunter region's growing reputation for great food, wine, and produce," Maitland Council's City Events and Activation coordinator Adam Franks added.
For more information on Maitland Taste presented by the Mutual Bank's program, head to maitlandtaste.com.au.
