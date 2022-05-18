Maitland residents head to the polls for the federal election

THOUSANDS of people around the Hunter will head to the polls to cast their vote for the federal election over the weekend.
The Maitland local government area is split over two electorates, Paterson and Lyne. There are seven candidates vying for the seat of Paterson and eight battling it out for Lyne.
Tipped as a key seat, Paterson is currently held by Labor's Meryl Swanson with a 5 per cent margin while Nationals' Dr David Gilliespie holds Lyne by a comfortable 15.2 per cent.
A big ticket promise from Labor includes their commitment to provide a fully-funded Medicare Licence for the MRI machine at the new Maitland Hospital.
Meanwhile, Liberal counterpart Brooke Vitnell announced a $1 million grant for crime deterrent measures in Maitland, Rutherford, Kurri Kurri and Port Stephens - if the Morrison Government is re-elected.
The Coalition has also pledged $3.75 million for a new netball complex at Kurri Kurri which followed Labor's commitment to fully fund the $7.5 million project.
Both parties have also committed to providing funds for the electorate's veterans.
A Labor Government will invest in defence personnel and veterans in the Port Stephens and Maitland region by providing $5 million in funding for a new Veteran Wellbeing Centre. This will be matched by a Liberal Nationals Government.
Both Labor and Liberal have also committed to $2 million to start upgrade works at Cooks Square Park in East Maitland.
Early voting centres around Maitland will be open until 6pm on Friday and include Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ, Maitland City Salvos at Rutherford and Kurri Kurri Senior Citizens Centre .
Polling booths around the country will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.
