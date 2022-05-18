The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland residents head to the polls for federal election

MF
By Meg Francis
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:10am, first published May 18 2022 - 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland residents head to the polls for the federal election

THOUSANDS of people around the Hunter will head to the polls to cast their vote for the federal election over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Meg Francis

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.