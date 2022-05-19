World-class contemporary dance company Catapult Dance and Choreographic Hub are bringing their performance Human Remains to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for two nights only.
Choreographed by Omer Backley-Astrachan, the performance is a glance at humanity in a post-apocalyptic world.
Mr Backley-Astrachan said he was inspired by the duality of who humans are as individuals, compared with who they are as a society.
"It seems to me that in society, despite of what we're constantly taught that we need to fulfill ourselves as individuals, there's a certain drive towards individualism and society," he said.
Mr Backley-Astrachan said during the performance audience members can watch one dancer, and come away with a whole different story than if they were watching someone else - or if they were watching the group as a whole.
MRAG is not a traditional dance space, but Mr Backley-Astrachan said it's the perfect setting because Human Remains is not a traditional entertainment piece.
"Contemporary dance needs to be observed, it's a personal letting on of your own impression," he said.
Created just before COVID hit, it's an ironic coincidence how the performance relates to the post-pandemic world today.
"I wanted to create the thing that's innate in dance. Beauty is an innate power in dance which we can then use to manipulate things around us," he said.
"These dancers are beautiful, their bodies are amazing, what they can do is incredible... but i wanted to work with things that come from the darkness and the ecliptic fear that we live with now, which is interesting because we made this before COVID."
Catapult Dance director and founder Cadi McCarthy said they were actually performing this work in Sydney the weekend the Ruby Princess cruise ship pulled in.
"This is about the demise or apocalyptic ideas of humanity," she said.
All of Catapult's dancers are internationally experienced, and Catapult is the only professional company that employs dancers in the Hunter.
Human Remains is on at MRAG on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. Bookings are via Eventbrite.
Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
The performance will go for about 20 minutes, followed by a question and answer with the dancers.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
