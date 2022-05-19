Saturday will see polling places across the country filled with long lines of voters, sausage sizzles and colourful volunteers vying for the community's support.
There will be 19 polling places open across Maitland, open from 8am to 6pm.
The Australian Electoral Commission has reported nearly six million people have already voted by pre-poll or applied for a postal vote across the nation.
Pre-polling places are still open on Thursday and Friday for those unable to vote on Saturday.
To find out what electorate you live in, use Find my electorate.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
