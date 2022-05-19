Cats and dogs of Maitland and Cessnock can get microchipped for free at Maitland Animal Facility on Saturday, May 28.
Maitland and Cessnock City Councils have teamed up to deliver the free service from 9am to 12pm in an effort to make it easier to reunite lost pets with owners.
Proof of Maitland or Cessnock residence will be required, and there is a limit of two animals per household.
Maitland City Council's Manager Development & Compliance said they are excited to be partnering with Cessnock to help the community.
"To have a pet microchipped means that we can reunite pets with their owners as fast as possible," they said.
In New South Wales, all cats and dogs (other than those exempt) must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age, or before being sold or given away.
Bookings are not required.
Owners of pets that are aggressive or don't act well with other animals should call the facility before attending.
Litters cannot be microchipped at this event. If you want to bring more than two animals, contact the Animal Management Facility to discuss.
Pets must be on a leash or contained.
Maitland Animal Management Facility can be contacted on 0438 742 541.
They are located at 11 Metford Road, East Maitland.
Unmicrochipped cats and dogs could face a fine of up to $180, or up to $1,320 for restricted or declared dangerous dogs.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
