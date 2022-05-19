The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Free microchipping day for cats and dogs at Maitland Animal Management Facility

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 19 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREE MICROCHIPPING: Dee Walters, manager at Maitland Animal Management Facility and Ruby. Picture: Marina Neil.

Cats and dogs of Maitland and Cessnock can get microchipped for free at Maitland Animal Facility on Saturday, May 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.