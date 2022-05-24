The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland Bowling Club donates $40k directly to flood affected clubs

By Chloe Coleman
May 24 2022 - 2:00am
HELPING HAND: President of EMBC Bill Hopkins (left) and CEO Steve Duggan (middle) with representatives of Coraki Memorial Bowling Club, most of which is still closed because of the damage. Picture: Supplied.

East Maitland Bowling Club's board has donated $40,000 to their northern New South Wales counterparts who were ravaged by floodwater earlier this year.

