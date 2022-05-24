East Maitland Bowling Club's board has donated $40,000 to their northern New South Wales counterparts who were ravaged by floodwater earlier this year.
The funds were given to clubs in Broadwater, Coraki and Murwillumbah to help them on their long road to recovery.
On Wednesday, May 4, president Bill Hopkins OAM and chief executive officer Steve Duggan travelled to the affected areas.
They donated $10,000 to Murwillumbah Leagues Club, $15,000 to Broadwater Bowling Club and $15,000 to Coraki Memorial Bowling Club.
Bill Hopkins, president at East Maitland Bowling Club said the board contacted ClubsNSW to find out which clubs were most in need.
"The devastation was unbelievable," he said.
"The club is very community oriented, and certainly the Maitland community understand the effects of floods."
Mr Hopkins said the clubs were all very appreciative, and that when some of the directors were told they were coming, they were brought to tears.
"Some of the clubs lost everything and it really was something to see," he said.
"The place was a really big mess. We saw places up there that are going to take a long, long time to recover."
According to Mr Hopkins, it's simply the Australian way to help a mate out like this.
"We've got a principle in this country that came a long time ago; whenever there's any trouble, ask for help and it's amazing what happens," he said.
"It's a spirit I'm very proud of, to be an Australian and I hope it's something we never lose."
Mr Hopkins and Mr Duggan also delivered two large boxes of ugg boots to the northern NSW community from Mortel's Sheepskin Factory, and by coincidence they were already going to the towns Mortel's wanted to donate to.
"They were absolutely amazed and appreciative of the gift," Mr Hopkins said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
