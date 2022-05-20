The Maitland Mercury
What's on: East Maitland CWA market day

Updated May 20 2022 - 3:17am, first published 1:54am
DELICIOUS: Sweet treats from East Maitland CWA's High Tea in April. Picture: Jenny Aitchison.

It's that time again, East Maitland CWA are holding a market day on Saturday, May 28 where the smell of their famous freshly baked warm scones will waft through the hall.

