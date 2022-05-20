What's on: East Maitland CWA market day

It's that time again, East Maitland CWA are holding a market day on Saturday, May 28 where the smell of their famous freshly baked warm scones will waft through the hall.
The market will be at the East Maitland CWA Hall (162 George Street) from 8am to 1pm.
Publicity officer Annette Hardes said all of the members have been hard at work knitting, cooking and planting things for the market.
Handicrafts, plants, bric a brac and baked treats will be on sale at the market.
All women over the age of 18 can become a member of the CWA, and there are provisions for junior members as well.
Visit www.facebook.com/eastmaitlandcwaofnsw for more information.
