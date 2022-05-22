The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Abbey Harkin named in Australian swim team for world titles and Commonwealth Games

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 22 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter product Abbey Harkin is off to her first world titles and Commonwealth Games. Picture: Swimming Australia

Maitland product Abbey Harkin has secure passage to her first Commonwealth Games with strong performances at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.