The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Featured News

Hunter rugby union: Blacks break mental barrier with win over high flyers Hamilton

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG: Maitland centre Caileb Gerrard. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham has been telling the Blacks since the start of pre-season that they are as good as any team in Hunter Rugby Union.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Featured News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.