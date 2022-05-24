George Tavern and Maitland Pickers create break on A-grade netball table

The George Tavern and Maitland Pickers have created a six-point buffer on the remainder of the Maitland A-grade netball competition after round four.
The George and Pickers are both unbeaten and sit first and second respectively on 16 points.
The two teams are heading for a top of the table showdown in round six on June 4.
Behind them equal on 10 points are Hills Solicitors in third, NVY Comets fourth and Club Maitland City fifth all with two wins from four games.
They are followed by RSL Fusion sixth on seven points, Customs House seventh on six points and still without a win EMNC Brazen Fitness eighth on four points.
In games on the weekend, The George were too strong for EMNC Brazen Fitness winning 67-30.
After opening round losses to The George and Pickers, Hills Solicitors found their feet and backed up last round's win against Comets with a 45-27 win against Club Maitland City.
NVY Comets bounced back with a 62-18 win against RSL Fusion and the Pickers collected the four points with Customs House forfeiting.
It's a big weekend for the Maitland Netball Association with round five of the winter competition on Saturday and the annual Maitland Representative Carnival on Sunday featuring 80 teams from under-11 to opens.
Round five:
