There's no doubt Wayne and Gail Reid know how to work hard - they've been doing it in the butchery trade for 40 years.
But now in their 60s they realise that it's time to shift their focus to a slower pace and so they have decided to retire.
They will hang up their aprons for the last time at the end of May.
"It's bittersweet, it's time and I'm sorry to go but it feels good to go at the same time," Mr Reid said.
"The people around here are exceptional and have all been good to us. I'll miss the people even though I'll catch up with them around the traps somewhere, and i'll miss the workers we have here as well."
The shop has only had two owners in 100 years.
Their dynasty in Telarah will live on in the popular Reid's sausages thanks to new owners Mark and Nicole Standing. They have decided to keep following Mr Reid's secret recipe - a move Mrs Reid said would bode well with the customers.
"Wayne has a good old fashioned recipe for the sausages, and they are well-known, so their son Matt who will be managing the shop now knows the recipe and will be making them," Mrs Reid said.
Mr Reid's father, Les, bought the shop in Telarah in 1982 and sent him to manage it. He took over the shop when his father retired.
Mr Reid said his father died earlier this year and he was the last member of his family who was still working in the trade.
"My brother Gary and myself and my sister Kerry all worked for Dad. Gary retired a couple of years ago so I've been the last one left. It's the end of an era," he said.
Mrs Reid said the couple would spend some time at home before taking short trips away and making some changes to the house.
"We haven't had a proper holiday in 10 years so it will be nice to do that. Initially we will be at home and taking a few short trips away that we haven't been able to do over the past few years."
COVID-19 posed some challenges for the couple and the extra work they had to put in made them realise it was time to think about slowing down.
"I have rheumatoid arthritis so standing on the concrete floor crumbing the patties and the other things I do is really hard for me. It was so busy in the lead up to Christmas last year and we were extremely short staffed that I said I can't do this anymore," Mrs Reid said.
They were thankful someone was interested in buying the business so they could make the change.
"We do 12-13 hours every day, it's something you get used to and it's all part of the job. I'll look forward to having a bit of a spell and time to relax - there hasn't been much of that in the last 40 years" Mr Reid said.
