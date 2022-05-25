Maitland Magpies skipper Sophie Stapleford's brain cancer message of hope

"You have a large aggressive brain tumour" were the words Sophie Stapleford heard seven years ago from world renowned neuro surgeon Charlie Teo.
"These words completely changed my life. Everything suddenly came to a halt, literally I had to stop everything," Stapleford, the Maitland NPLW captain, said ahead of Sunday's game when the Magpies will be wearing a special Brain Cancer Awareness jersey.
Once told she wouldn't play again, Stapleford will proudly lead the third-placed Magpies out against Broadmeadow Magic in a top-three battle at Cooks Square Park from 3.40pm and in the process raise hope and awareness about the growing incidence of brain cancer in the community.
"At 21 my life was put on pause. There were so many things that could go wrong, that could change the future of my life or if there was even a future after this," she said.
"I had no choice but to just go along with it and trust the process. Nine months later I could finally walk outside without the pain being to overpowering."
Anyone watching Stapleford lead from the front on the football pitch with silky skills, speed, courage and fierce competitiveness is given no inkling of her ongoing journey of recovery and the problems it poses.
"During these last years it hasn't been easy with ongoing medical treatment, surgeries, illness' recurrent injuries," Stapleford said.
"One of the most difficult things is that a lot of the ongoing worries are invisible which can be challenging, like trigeminal neuralgia (the condition affects her left side and it can differ from sharp, burning, aching pain to severe migraines ) and chronic fatigue.
"My Pop has battled cancer for almost as long as I can remember, he told me 'if you stay positive you can get through even the worst days'.
"I strive to promote that because unless you've been there you really don't know."
Stapleford said she feels blessed every time she plays.
"Those who know me know how much I love soccer and when I was told I would never play again it was devastating," she said
"I am so thankful for every day that I can run on to the field, I'm blessed to be out here because there were days I couldn't be.
"I have had so much support over the years from family, friends and my teammates, which has been really humbling. I'm just thankful to be here and to hopefully instill some positivity.
"If you're going through something similar please just keep climbing."
Stapleford said the incidence of the rate of brain cancer was among the fastest growing in Australia.
"Roughly one person every five hours in Australia is diagnosed with brain cancer, yet we don't talk about it or have nearly enough education on it," she said.
"I am so proud that we can raise awareness for brain cancer on the 29th of May at Cooks Square Park by wearing the Brain Cancer Awareness Jersey. Maitland Football has been so onboard and supportive of this idea, it is such a honour."
The Magpies will be looking to bounce back from their 5-2 loss to Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park last Saturday.
Maitland took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when Sophie Jones headed into the net off a corner, but it was followed by two Olympic goals before the break.
Teenage talent Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla, in just her second first-grade appearance, put Maitland back on level terms with a close-range tap-in in the 47th but it was all Olympic from there.
Magpies coach David Walker described the game as "a bit of a wake-up call" for his side.
