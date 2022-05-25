Changed traffic conditions on Main Road, Heddon Greta

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Main Road at Heddon Greta for work to continue on a road upgrade near Heddon Street.
Line marking and barriers will be in place to direct motorists to the southern side of Main Road between Young and Heddon streets.
This will allow a work zone to be set up on the northern side for watermain relocation work.
Access restrictions will be in place at Stanford Street, including the temporary closure of entry to and exit from the northern side, and changing the southern side to left in and left out only.
The Heddon Street intersection will be reopened to all traffic movements under traffic control.
Work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday for one week, followed by 7am to 5pm on weekdays until early 2023, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
