No choice for Maitland Blacks, but to win for Old Boys on Back to Blacks Day

Maitland Blacks blood courses through Harry Chapman, Pat Batey, Bailey Skinner and Leighton Vercoe's veins.
So there is no choice but to win this Saturday on Old Boys Day when the Blacks host the old enemy Singleton at Marcellin Park.
"That's been bred into me from being a four-year-old and my dad (Mark) telling me you can't lose to Singo, you've got to beat Singo," Blacks vice-captain Harry Chapman said at training this week ahead of Back to Blacks Day.
When Chapman says four he literally means it, it was how old he was when he first played with the Blacks.
"I was sort of in the sheds from a baby. My dad and uncle David were playing and I think they got sick and tired of me having too much energy as a four-year-old hanging around the sheds so they signed me up to play to get rid of me," he said.
"My dad played in the (losing) 1997 grand final against Singleton and even as a boy my first grand finals were in under-11 and 12s were against Singo.
"They are some of the games you remember, your first grand final win against Singo as an 11-year-old you don't forget.
Chapman played with the Blacks until he went to secondary boarding school in Sydney, notching up grand final wins in under-11s and 12s with a few of his current teammates in the team.
"When I left school I played three years in colts and grade at Randwick and then had a season at Eastwood and then came back in 2019 the year after Maitland made the grand final.
"It was good to come back. I hadn't played with boys like Pat (Batey) and Bailey Skinner since I was about 11.
"Ben Taylor, Pat, Bailey and I were all in the same age group so it was incredible to get to play with them all again."
"We've got to perform because it's just the rivalry we've always had," Blacks vice-captain Harry Chapman.
Chapman said it was an honour to run out as vice-captain on Old Boys Day with many of the greats from the past on the sideline.
"I love Old Boys Day. All the old boys come out of the side doors. It's a completely different day to any other," he said.
"Being vice-captain is something I've always wanted to do, I love the club, I love everything about it and I can't wait until one day if I have kids bringing them down here as well.
"I'll probably wait until they are a bit older than four to put them into a side."
Chapman said the match against Singleton and a tough road trip to Nelson Bay the following week were important games to back up their confidence building 27-22 win against Hamilton last week.
"A win like the one on the weekend against Hamilton has got that monkey off the back knowing that we can match it with the best," he said.
"A lot of times last season we hung in games for 60 minutes and then we let it slip.
"I think, especially the second half against Hamo proved we can play a full 80 minute game."
