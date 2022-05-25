Street Eats
Thornton
Get the weekend off to an easy start and grab a bite to eat at the latest instalment of the Street Eats program. From 5pm to 8pm on Friday, Wirraway Park at Thornton will be transformed with a range of mobile food trucks offering up some tasty treats. For more information, mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-thornton.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
Central Maitland
The team from Dark Stories are back this Friday and Saturday night to present 'Maitland's True Crime Tour'. Participants will retrace the steps of Maitland's most infamous and be seduced by the murky world of the past as they are guided around Central Maitland. Visit darkstories.com.au/maitland to secure your tickets.
OUTDOOR EVENT
Maitland Showground
Lovers of all things outdoors should head to Maitland Showground this weekend for the Hunter Valley's number one outdoor event. With over 200 exhibits and a range of entertainment, it's a day for the whole family. For more information, mymaitland.com.au/event/hunter-valley-caravan-camping-4wd-fish-and-boat-show.
NIGHT TOUR
Maitland Gaol
If you're looking for something a little eerie, Maitland Gaol are offering their Escapes Guided Night Tour this Saturday night. The 90 minute tour will gives visitors a glimpse into the desperation felt by prisoners and the risks they took to break free. Find out more at mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-night-tour.
IGA LANEWAY
East Matland
If you haven't been to East Maitland lately, we recommend checking out the transformation of the laneway next to the IGA on Lawes Street. The laneway now boasts a bold patterned 'ceiling' formed with zigzag webbing overhead, which come to life every night courtesy of LED neon lighting.
OPEN DAY
Repertory Theatre
Head over to the Repertory Theatre on Saturday, May 28 between 9am and 10.30am for a short guided tour and see where the magic happens. Learn the theatre's history and see how it works, then treat yourself to some coffee and cake afterwards. Contact info@mrt.org.au for more information. The theatre is located at 244 High Street, Maitland, next door to MRAG.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
