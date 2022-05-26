The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Meet the Locals

Meet the locals: Stacy Jacobs' passion for making an even playing field

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PASSIONATE: Stacy's work across the community is fuelled by passion and has put a lot of smiles on the faces of Cessnock and Maitland. Picture: Simone De Peak.

For Stacy Jacobs, Maitland is a place full of community and connection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.