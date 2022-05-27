The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Aboriginal Riverkeeper Team protecting the river and stopping erosion

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 27 2022 - 1:00am
MAKING CHANGE: Trainees Jonece Close and Kiel Clack, who have put in work to protect the Hunter River. Picture: Supplied.

The health of the Hunter River is in safe hands with the Hunter Aboriginal Riverkeeper Team (HART), who are doing important work to stop erosion and make the river cleaner.

