The Maitland Mercury
Opals and WNBA star Lauren Jackson to face Maitland Mustangs

By Michael Hartshorn
May 26 2022 - 11:00pm
STAR POWER: Lauren Jackson is coming to Maitland with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits. Picture: The Border Mail

The Maitland Mustangs women host Albury-Wondonga Bandits on Sunday coming up for the first time against Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson in the NBL 1 East competition.

