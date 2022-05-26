Opals and WNBA star Lauren Jackson to face Maitland Mustangs

The Maitland Mustangs women host Albury-Wondonga Bandits on Sunday coming up for the first time against Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson in the NBL 1 East competition.
An under-manned Maitland went down 82-55 to the Sharks last round, but will hopefully be near full strength for Sunday's big game.
While missing three key players, the Mustangs women will find plenty of positives from their loss to Sutherland who were boosted by Australian Opal and WNBL star Lauren Nicholson.
Hannah Griffin scored 17 points, Rachel Williams scored 14 points and had six rebounds, six assists and fives steals in a huge game.
Karlee Grayson scored 10 points and made five rebounds, Mila Wawszkowicz had eight rebounds, and Hannah Fox seven.
Former WNBA star Jackson is averaging double-double figures of 31.8 points and 13.6 rebounds in her five games to date. The 41-year-old's best return to date was 41 points against Inner West Bulls.
The Bandits sit fourth on the NBL1 East Women's ladder with a record of five wins and two losses. Both losses were without Jackson.
The Mustangs sit ninth but have clocked up two wins from their eight games and have some considerable fire power of their own with Mikaela Dombkins averaging double-double figures of 18.5 points and 11.33 rebounds and Hannah Griffin 14.88 points per game.
Tip off at the Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday is at 1pm.
