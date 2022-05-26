Charges after double fatality at Tea Gardens

A man has been charged after a double fatal crash near Port Stephens in March.
Shortly before 1.40pm (Thursday, March 24), emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens, near Viney Creek Road West, after reports of a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.
An Isuzu D-Max utility travelling southbound collided with a motorcycle and a Toyota station wagon, both travelling northbound.
The male motorcyclist died at the scene.
The female driver of the Toyota was trapped by confinement; however, she died at the scene a short time later.
A female passenger of the Toyota was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following enquiries, about 9am on Thursday, May 26, officers arrested a 59-year-old man at Raymond Terrace Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), cause bodily harm by misconduct - in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), and not keep left of dividing line.
He was given conditional bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday, July 4.
