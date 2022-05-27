Time for an adventure at the 2022 Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish & Boat Show

After enduring two years when getting away wasn't so easy due to COVID-19 the 2022 Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish & Boat Show is back with lots of inspiration to entice you to pack your bags.
And, when you go to the show you will go in the draw to win $6800 worth of 4WD products thanks to Activte 4 x 4.
Advertisement
There will be demonstrations galore and lots of products to see this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Maitland Showground, including the latest in outdoor equipment and innovative designs that will make life outdoors more comfortable.
For those who like to put in a line, there will be a fish lure demonstration to help you get a bite.
Hillbilly Camping Gear's representatives will be showing how its done all weekend and offering some camp cooking tips.
When you're ready for a rest, why not stop and watch the dare devil Jake and his team of riders who will thrill you with their skills on petrol and pedal bikes.
There are more than 200 exhibitors at this year's event.
Organisers say the show is "as much a social outing as being the largest market for outdoor equipment in the Hunter Region. Whether you come to kick some tyres or talk to the professionals we know you will have a great day out."
The event runs from 9am until 4pm each day. Entry is $16 per person.
Click here for more event details.
In the news:
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.