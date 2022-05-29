The Maitland Mercury
The George and Maitland Pickers win to set up top of table clash

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:56am
The George Tavern and Maitland Pickers both had comfortable wins on Saturday to set a top of the table clash between Maitland A-grade netball's two unbeaten teams next weekend.

