The George and Maitland Pickers win to set up top of table clash

The George Tavern and Maitland Pickers both had comfortable wins on Saturday to set a top of the table clash between Maitland A-grade netball's two unbeaten teams next weekend.
The Pickers accounted for youngsters East Maitland Brazen Fitness 72-43 and The George defeated Club Maitland City 55-40.
Brazen Fitness' players are all still teenagers and the scoreline did not reflect just how keenly contested the game was.
They are continuing to do their coach and opponent on Saturday Kelly-Ann Huggins' proud with their development.
The George saw off yet another potential finals contender in CMC and their clash in round six next week will be the match of the season to date.
Hills Solicitors continued their upward trend after a slow start to the season with a 57-36 win against RSL Fusion.
They maintain third spot equal on 14 points with fourth-placed Coalfield team NVY Power Comets who defeated Customs House 42-27.
Maitland Netball Association hosted the Maitland Regional Representative Carnival on Sunday.
The Maitland Mercury will publish results later in the week.
