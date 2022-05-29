The Maitland Mercury
John Wright - from Kent to Maitland where he left a building legacy

By Lawrence Henderson
May 29 2022 - 4:14am
LEFT THEIR MARK: John and Harriett Wright circa 1871. The Wright family left their mark on Maitland. PICTURE: Supplied.
LANDMARK: The Wright family gathered at the front gate of Chadlington - a substantial slate roofed brick building fronting Newcastle Street, East Maitland.

John Wright was born on June 6, 1821, at New Cross, Kent, UK.

