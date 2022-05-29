John Wright was born on June 6, 1821, at New Cross, Kent, UK.
He began his building career in England, as a plasterer and in February, 1856, he and his wife, Harriett Rebecca, with three sons and a daughter, left Plymouth on the Robert Small, for Sydney. Soon after, the family moved to the Hunter, settling in East Maitland, where John established himself as a builder.
In 1857, he won the contract for ballasting the new railway line between East and West Maitland and the building of the railway station and goods shed at Elgin Street crossing. He also built the station master's cottage in Steam Street.
On January 5, 1858, the corner stone of the Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, High Street, West Maitland, was laid. John Wright, a staunch Wesleyan, had designed the Chapel (now the Uniting Church) described by The Mercury as: Victorian Gothic style, remarkably free from ornamentation.
The stonework was carried out by Messrs. Mack and Sherwood and John Wright was responsible for the remainder of the building. By August 25, 1863, he is listed as a member of the church committee along with Messrs Owen, Beckett, Falkiner, Blair, Youdale, Gulley and Dr Spink, with Mr Blair, treasurer and the Rev G Woolnough, secretary.
He is responsible for many other buildings in Maitland and Singleton, including St Mary's Parsonage in Church Street, built in 1880 and alterations to East Maitland Courthouse in 1881.
He had built his own house "Chadlington", a substantial slate roofed brick building fronting Newcastle Street, East Maitland, on the hill between Burg and Victoria Streets. The family was living in the house in 1865 but misfortune struck in July, 1866.
He was declared insolvent with debts of £1583 and assets of only £1438. He was elected as an alderman on East Maitland Municipal Council in February, 1864, and found it necessary to resign due to his indebtedness. His bankruptcy was discharged by April, 1869, but he never regained his seat on council. After the sale of "Chadlington", the family moved into a two-storey brick house on the East Maitland side of Victoria Bridge.
He was one of the original members of Maitland Mechanics' Institute, established in 1856, and at the AGM in February, 1864, was elected Vice President. He continued on the committee for many years. His continued association with the Wesleyan Methodist Church saw him elected to the Wesleyan Missionary Society Committee on May 28, 1865. On June 29, 1867, he was elected to East Maitland Flood Relief Committee.
He became Worthy Patriarch, Brother John Wright, at the inauguration of the "Star of the East" (Sons of Temperance) Division, East Maitland on June 5, 1867 and became Grand Treasurer of the Division by March,1869. He spent his later years drawing council's attention to state of East Maitland footpaths and streets. He died on May 16, 1888, and is buried at Glebe Cemetery, East Maitland. His death notice states: He had been ailing for some time.
From Maitland Mercury articles and personal communication with Maurine Osborn.
