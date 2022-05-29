He was declared insolvent with debts of £1583 and assets of only £1438. He was elected as an alderman on East Maitland Municipal Council in February, 1864, and found it necessary to resign due to his indebtedness. His bankruptcy was discharged by April, 1869, but he never regained his seat on council. After the sale of "Chadlington", the family moved into a two-storey brick house on the East Maitland side of Victoria Bridge.