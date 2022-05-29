East Maitland rugby league player airlifted to Sydney with suspected spinal injury

An East Maitland Griffins rugby league player has been airlifted to Sydney's North Shore Hospital's with suspected spinal injuries after he was injured in a tackle in the local derby between East Maitland and West Maitland at Coronation Oval on Sunday.
Play was abandoned after wing Joseph Andrews was caught awkwardly in the tackle about two minutes before half-time as Wests were leading 26-0.
Ground officials and club medical staff rushed to his aid and stabilised him as an ambulance quickly arrived at the scene. After an examination by paramedics, it was decided to call for a helicopter and fly him directly to Sydney.
East Maitland coach Adam Gardiner said everyone was in shock as there was nothing untoward or malicious in the tackle.
"Unfortunately, it was just one of those incidents. We are all just hoping for the best," Gardiner said.
Gardiner said he would be in contact with Andrews and his family as soon as possible and update Easts and Wests fans on his condition and progress.
