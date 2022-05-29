The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland rugby league player airlifted to Sydney with suspected spinal injury

By Michael Hartshorn
May 29 2022
INJURY WORRY: Paramedics and club and ground officials surround injured East Maitland player Joseph Andrews while they wait for the helicopter. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

An East Maitland Griffins rugby league player has been airlifted to Sydney's North Shore Hospital's with suspected spinal injuries after he was injured in a tackle in the local derby between East Maitland and West Maitland at Coronation Oval on Sunday.

