A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Hunter as a cold front moves across the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that damaging winds averaging 70km/h with peak gusts exceeding 90km/h are expected to reach the east coast of NSW this evening (Monday, May 30).
Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and power lines, particularly along higher ground.
A warning has also been issued by the BoM for sheep graziers in the Hunter, stating that cold temperatures, showers and strong northwesterly winds are expected over Monday and Tuesday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep who are exposed to these conditions.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Monday, May 5 is expected to reach between 14 and 18 degrees and partly cloudy with a high (80 per cent) change of showers, most likely during the afternoon and evening. There is chance of thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, and gusty winds from late morning.
Winds west to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northwesterly 25 to 40 km/h during the morning then increasing to 35 to 55 km/h in the middle of the day.
Tuesday, May 6 is expected to reach between 12 and 17 degrees, with windy and partly cloudy conditions. There is a slight (20 per cent) chance of showers.
Winds northwesterly 30 to 45 km/h turning westerly 35 to 50 km/h during the morning and early afternoon. Winds possibly reaching 65 km/h at times.
Wednesday, May 7 is set to be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching between 9 and 15 degrees. Westerly winds could reach 30 to 50 km/h and overnight temperatures could fall to between 4 and 8 degrees.
For the latest weather warnings, visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
