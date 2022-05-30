The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cold snap settles in as severe winds ramp up across Maitland and the Hunter

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A severe weather warning has been issued for damaging winds across a lot of New South Wales. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Hunter as a cold front moves across the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.