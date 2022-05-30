NSW Police have issued a safety reminder to visitors ahead of possible snow and strong winds forecast across the Barrington Tops for the next three days.
Access to the Barrington Tops is currently closed from Gloucester due to an unstable section of road in Barrington Tops State Forest, damaged during the March 2021 rain event.
Chief inspector Guy Guiana, from Hunter Valley Police District, said that while access to the Barrington Tops from Scone is available, the unsealed section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs.
The road is not designed for large amounts of traffic, even at the best of times, he said.
With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area.
NSW Police may close roads at any time to ensure visitor safety.
During extreme weather, the status of roads on Barrington Tops can change at short notice, including during your visit," NSW Police said.
"This could prevent access to or from snow covered areas and visitors may either have to turn back after long periods of travel, or even become stuck in sub-zero temperatures.
Mobile phone reception on Barrington Tops is very limited so always check road closures and conditions before you leave Scone.
Chief Inspector Guiana said it was vital that visitors planning a trip to the Barrington Tops were prepared for rapidly changing extreme weather including rain or snow, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures.
If you get stuck or are involved in an accident, help may be several hours away," he said.
"Always pack additional warm clothing and extra food and water and tell someone where you are going and when youll be back.
For up to date information about road conditions on the Barrington Tops contact the Visitor Information Centre at Scone on 02 6545 1526 (or Gloucester on 1800 802692); or visit the relevant agency websites for closure alerts, or Barrington Tops Snow Chasers.
