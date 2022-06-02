Sharif Watson beats buzzer for memorable Maitland Mustangs win

Sharif Watson beat the buzzer to hand the Maitland Mustangs a memorable 90-89 win against Albury Wodonga Bandits on Sunday.
The win drew Maitland back to a five from 10 record after a 77-68 win against the Bankstown Bruins on Saturday.
In the NBL 1 East Women's, the Bandits led by Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks were too strong for Maitland running out 110-77 winners.
Mikaela Dombkins was outstanding for the Mustangs scoring 30 points, collecting 11 rebounds and delivering six assists.
But unlike the Bandits who had three players with 24 points or more only Mila Wawszkowicz with 12 was the only other Mustang to reach double figures.
The Mustangs now turn their attention to away games against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday night.
Mustangs men's coach Luke Boyle said it was a tremendous weekend for the team and the two wins lifted them to sixth place just three losses out of first place..
Boyle said the decision to take a tactical approach and ensure players were well rested paid off when Maitland needed every ounce of energy to overcome the Bandits' incredible three-point shooting.
The Bandits made 17 three-pointers from 40 attempts, while the Mustangs' radar was way off with just two from 27.
"To be able to get a win when the opposition has shot 17 threes and you've only made two shows a fair bit of grit," Boyle said.
"The guys were prepared to stay in it and work even harder to make sure we got the win.
"Everything was going down, we adjusted and we adjusted and we adjusted again defensively. We probably got more benefit of it in the second half.
"I think they had made something like six or seven in the first quarter.
"They just shot the ball unbelievably and it wasn't just one guy either. It was two, three or four guys who were able to do it."
"We kept changing the line-up all night. One stage we were big, then we were small."
Boyle said Will Cranston-Low and Watson led the defensive effort to shut the Bandits down and allow the Mustangs to claw their way back into the game.
"Will (Cranston-Lown) was terrific for us defensively, as he has been for probably the last three, and Sharif (Watson) stepped it up big time in the second half," he said.
"He self-nominated himself to take on one of their better shooters as well who was hitting a few and shut him down in the second half which helped us make our comeback.
"We had to crash the boards and we won that battle. It was good we had a few other guys find their way as well. Matty Gray was really good for us on Sunday. He was great defensively, hit some nice shots and got some good looks.
James Hunter, Cranston-Lown and Watson all shot 15 points, Daniel Millburn 13 and Billy Parsons 12. Hunter had nine rebounds and Jack Edwards grabbed seven.
On Saturday night, Scott McGann had 12 points and six rebounds, Jack Edwards 10 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists, Daniel Millburn 10 points, three rebounds, and Billy Parsons nine points, four rebound and four assists.
