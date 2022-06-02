The Maitland Mercury
Sharif Watson beats buzzer for memorable Maitland Mustangs win

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:53am, first published 2:30am
Sharif Watson scored the winner for Maitland in their one-point win against Albury-Wodonga.

Sharif Watson beat the buzzer to hand the Maitland Mustangs a memorable 90-89 win against Albury Wodonga Bandits on Sunday.

