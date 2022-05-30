State Emergency Service crews from across the region responded to dozens of callouts after strong winds, in excess of 120 kilometres per hour in some areas of the Valley, brought down trees and wrought havoc in storm damage Monday evening.
Units based around Lake Macquarie had responded to more than 30 callouts before 8pm, with more coming in, as all units in the Newcastle and Port Stephens area were tasked to clearing downed trees and clean-up operations at Maitland, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens and Newcastle.
Newcastle-Port Stephens SES Local Commander Brian Carr believed areas around Muswellbrook had borne the brunt of the weather, adding all four units under is purview had been called to assist residents and local council deal with the damage. Local crews were responding to around 13 calls for assistance at Maitland and around 15 more in Newcastle, he said.
In the city, Newcastle police and emergency services were responding to several reports of trees and powerlines brought down across the suburbs, including in parts of Hamilton where a large fallen tree had forced the closure of Gordon Avenue between Everton and Denison streets.
Forecasters for the Bureau of Meteorology said gusts of up to 52 knots, or around 100 kilometres per hour, were recorded at Nobbys, with similar recordings at Williamtown RAAF Base, Tocal and Scone, and gusts of up to 69 knots at the Murrurundi Gap observation station in the Hunter Valley.
Cessnock was pelted with a fall of small hailstones, meanwhile, as a wind change brought band of weather eastward across the state, preceding a strong pressure gradient forecasters said was likely to bring further strong and potentially damaging winds to the region on Tuesday.
Snowfall on the Barrington's was likely, forecasters said, as a cold snap over the weekend was expected to keep maximum temperatures in the single-digits there for much of the week ahead.
Police are warning people to keep safety in mind amid the possible snow and strong winds predicted for the area in the coming days.
Access to Barrington Tops is closed from Gloucester due to an unstable section of road, which was damaged during heavy rain early last year.
Police may close roads at any time to ensure visitor safety.
"While access to the Barrington Tops from Scone is currently available, the unsealed road section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving here extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs," Chief Inspector Guy Guiana said earlier Monday.
The Bureau has issued a severe weather warning for much of the state, including parts of the Hunter, for winds in excess of 90 kilometres per hour, which could uproot trees and powerlines from saturated soil after past weeks of regular rain.
The State Emergency Service has advised residents secure outdoor household items and move vehicles under cover and away from trees. Residents have also been urged to avoid fallen powerlines and objects that may be energised, like electric fences.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
