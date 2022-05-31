What's on around Maitland this weekend

Crime Tour
Central Maitland
The team from Dark Stories are back this Friday and Saturday night with Maitland's true crime tour. Participants will retrace the steps of Maitland's most infamous, and be seduced by our city's murky past. To secure your tickets, visit www.darkstories.com.au/maitland.
Artist takeover
MRAG
Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Dog Days exhibition is almost over, but before it goes, the gallery is hosting an artist takeover this Friday from 5.30pm. This free, after hours event is filled with live music, artist led workshops and talks about the creative process. Find out more information at mymaitland.com.au/event/dog-days-artist-takeover
Open Day
Maitland Railway Museum
Maitland Railway Museum is hosting its latest open day this Sunday from 10.00am. Visitors will have the opportunity to view a series of interpretive displays that highlight the role the railway played in settling and transforming Maitland. For more, visit mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-railway-museum-open-day.
Markets magic
Maitland Showground
Maitland Community Markets are held on the first Sunday of every month at the Maitland Showground, from 9am to 2pm. You'll will find a wide range of stallholders, something new, something old and lots in between, plus food and local produce from local farmers and backyard gardeners. Find out more, mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets.
River Run
Central Maitland
The annual Maitland River Run takes place this Sunday. Starting at the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre, competitors will take on one of five races ranging from 4km through to a half marathon, and the highly contested Maitland Mile. For more information, mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-river-run-presented-by-river.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
