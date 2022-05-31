The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers back St Mary's NRL Schoolboys Cup campaign

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 9:53pm
The St Mary's NRL Schoolboys Cup team is joined by Maitland Pickers and former students Matt Soper-Lawler and Jayden Butterfield. Picture: Supplied.

The All Saints College St Mary's rugby league representative team trained on the Maitland Sportsground last night as they prepared to follow in the footsteps of former alumni including Andrew and Matt Johns , Billy Peden, Mark Hughes, Brock Lamb and Jock Madden.

