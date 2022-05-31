Step back into our city's history at the Maitland Heritage Fest

We've had more people come on board this year. We are hoping for about 1000 people throughout the weekend- Janece McDonald
The countdown is on for the community to take a step back into history with the Maitland Heritage Fest just weeks away.
Maitland Heritage Fest 2022 is a two day community event, held on June 18-19, in the Church Street Precinct and other venues around the city.
From indigenous communities dating back thousands of years, the arrival of the cedar getters, conflict, European settlement, land grants, to rapid growth of agriculture and commerce, contemporary Maitland is a product of its rich past.
The event aims to share, celebrate and promote Maitland's history by way of historically inspired displays, activities, entertainment, 1800s games, heritage walks, house tours, demonstrations, food and more.
Organising committee members Janece McDonald and Lisa Allen Wahle said the committee was looking forward to the two-day event.
They said the festival would be stretched across the city and there would be something for everyone to enjoy.
"We've even got free show bags for the children," Dr McDonald added.
Sun Street Studios is once again hosting a piano recital on the Saturday night which will feature pianist Erin Sweetman performing the Mina Valse by Signor Lardelli as well as the premiere of Steam Motion, a new composition by Maitland local Russell Thornton.
The festival will also have its very own town crier, Stephen Clarke.
Sanjex Seratti will provide entertainment with his games and steampunk contraptions. You may see him in the Church Street precinct riding his rustic penny farthing.
Dr McDonald also said this would be the second Maitland Heritage Festival and it would be bigger and better than before.
"We've had more people come on board this year. We've got more groups and they will be bringing their people as well," she said. "We are hoping for about 1000 people throughout the weekend."
The festival will open with dinner at Monte Pio on Friday, June 10. The evening includes a two course meal, complimentary wine, a historic talk and music by the Baltic Bar Mitvah Duo.
Tickets are still on sale via maitlandheritagefest.org.au.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
